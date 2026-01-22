HU grad and former Pepsico exec shares life lessons in new book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Derek Lewis, former executive at PepsiCo and graduate of Hampton University, joins Coast Live to discuss his new book, "Survive and Advance: Lessons on Living a Life without Compromise." The book details Lewis' journey from his upbringing in Washington, D.C. through his high level career in business, and the important lessons about life and relationships he learned along the way.

Here's a synopsis of the book, courtesy of Lewis' website.

Survive and Advance shares an intimate family portrait and professional journey, elevating readers and showing them how to imagine themselves into a new future with optimism, conviction, and confidence.



Grind and single parenthood on one side of his family, mental health and addiction issues on the other, Derek Lewis’s childhood role was to protect himself and his younger brothers from hardship and abuse. Growing up in Washington, DC, in the 1970s, it was enough just to survive.



But Lewis demanded a different future for himself and his family. Growing his 1988 just-out-of-college Pepsi sales management trainee route into multiple C-suite roles, he overcame early adversity to achieve the highest levels of corporate success. Not content with delivering record-breaking financial results, Lewis leveraged his reputation and relationships into building gender and racial equity and justice inside and outside the company.



In this personal growth memoir, Lewis shares his path to Black excellence from Chocolate City to HBCUs to the Divine Nine to Pepsi’s Team Elite to national catalyst for social change. realdereklewis.com

Find "Survive and Advance: Lessons on Living a Life without Compromise" online at your favorite bookseller.