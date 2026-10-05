Human Trafficking and Back to School on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Human trafficking can happen anywhere, including in situations young people encounter in their everyday lives. Traffickers use social media, online gaming, job opportunities, romantic relationships or other seemingly familiar interactions to build trust and exploit vulnerabilities. Moments of transition, like the start of the school year, heighten those risks. During these times, young people may feel isolated, struggle with new classes or social pressures, or lack consistent supervision.

Presented by: Blue Campaign