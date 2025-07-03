Huskies Up for Adoption on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Buster and Babe first got attention on social media. For more than a month, they patiently waited for someone to rescue them from a San Diego street after they were dropped off during the wildfires in California. Concerned citizens posted photos of the two huskies and fed them scraps until Mary Cosio rescued them and connected the pups to Reba’s Animal Rescue in Hampton Roads.

