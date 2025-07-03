St. Jude Dream Home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to tackling the most challenging pediatric cancer cases, all while passionately investing in innovative resources and advanced technologies for groundbreaking scientific research.

The 2025 dream home is located at 1266 Sebastian Court in Chesapeake. It's got four beds, three baths in 2,800 square feet, with a wraparound porch, a chef's kitchen, two dining areas, and an owner's suite with tile shower, tub, and walk-in closet.

Dream Home Tickets

Bonus Prize Deadline: July 4, 2025

Prize: $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

Open House Events: July 12 – August 2 Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

Special Prize that you can only register for at an Open House:

$10,000 Green Front Furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Green Front Furniture

Live Giveaway Show: August 14 @ 7 p.m.