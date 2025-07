HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Dream Day Foundation was established thirty-one years ago and has partnered with the St. Jude Dream Home campaign for twenty-five years. Their "Fishin' Galore" event invites St. Jude families to enjoy a day of fishing and fellowship at a one-thousand-acre ranch in Louisiana.

The foundation is sponsoring a Bonus Prize: a $10,000 VISA gift card for anyone who reserves a Dream Home ticket on or before July 4.