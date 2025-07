HAMPTON ROADS, Va. —Wednesdays mean our favorite lawyer, Paul Hernandez, tests our legal knowledge with Case by Case. This week the theme is slippery when wet. Can you guess which case would win in court?

Presented by:

Kalfus & Nachman, P.C.

870 N. Military Highway, Suite 300

P.O. Box 12889

Norfolk, Virginia 23541-0889

(757) 461-4900