Older Americans Act turns 60 on Coast Live

Older Americans Act
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—With the number of people aged 65 and older growing it’s a good time to recognize legislation that benefits older Americans, like the Older American Act. OAA turns 60 this year and reaffirms our country’s commitment to elder citizens.

One organization that is celebrating the milestone is Meals on Wheels. MOW helps older adults live independent lives while saving taxpayers billions by reducing the need for costly health care and long-term care services.
 
