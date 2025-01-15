Hydration in 2025--COAST LIVE

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—New research shows that most people are not hydrated enough. 96% of Americans say that staying hydrated is essential, and half (50%) say it’s a challenge to stay hydrated, citing that they forget to drink enough or drink beverages that dehydrate them, such as coffee, tea, soda, or energy drinks.

Soccer star Lionel Messi has created Más+ by Messi, a new hydration beverage with a breakthrough blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, with natural flavor and no artificial sweeteners or colors. The hydration beverage comes in four flavors, each named after inspirational milestones in Messi’s life.

Courtesy: Más+ by Messi