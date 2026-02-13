Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside Plix Plex, Hampton Roads' first-ever "Challenge Arcade" on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally visits Plix Plex in Virginia Beach to witness this first-of-its-kind experience in our region: a "challenge arcade," packed with different hands-on games brimming with creativity.

There are over 20 unique games inside Plix Plex, spread across 4 different zones, each with an immersive theme. Players can track their scores with the wristbands they receive upon entry, and may win real-life prizes for completing milestones like boss battles on their journey.

To get your tickets and "experience a unique world of challenges," visit plixplex.com.

Paid for by Plix Plex.

