Mike Williams performs and shares decades of music wisdom on Coast Live

Mike Williams performs original music with Jason Cale on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Multi-instrumentalist Mike Williams joins Coast Live accompanied by Jason Cale to discuss his decades of experiences working in the music industry, and performs two of Cale's original songs, "The Long Ride" and "Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

Mike organizes and performs a monthly concert program called "Mike and Friends" for residents of Lake Taylor Transitional Care. Jason Cale is a frequent collaborator in these concerts, along with many other colleagues from Mikes storied career in music. The concerts also stream on Facebook, for others in the community who are fans of Mike's music.

To keep up with performances from Jason Cale, visit www.jasoncalemusic.com.

