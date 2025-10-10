Jared Farrell Sings on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Jared Farrell is a Virginia Beach–based songwriter and producer whose sound fuses heartfelt storytelling with cinematic, electronic flair. In addition to crafting his own signature tracks, he collaborates with and produces music for a new wave of emerging local talent.

October 11th: From Dusk till Dark - Dark Arts & Goth Market, Maker's Craft Brewery in Norfolk

October 31st: Fang Fest: Halloween party at Riffhouse Pub, Chesapeake

