Jobs for Youth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Portsmouth Workforce Development, in collaboration with BIG HOMIES Community Outreach and the CUTS Youth Employment Program, is having an event that brings together a diverse array of industries under one roof. This initiative aims to empower teens and young adults by providing a unique opportunity to explore a wide spectrum of employment possibilities.

Participants will be able to meet representatives from various fields, gain insights into different career paths, and discover the skills needed to succeed in today’s job market. This event is a fantastic chance for the community to showcase the abundant career opportunities available to youth, creating an engaging environment that motivates them to pursue their aspirations.

As they interact with professionals and learn about potential career trajectories, young attendees will be inspired to stay focused on their goals and build a brighter future.

Presented by: Portsmouth @ Work