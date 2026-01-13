Killer Confessions Host James Holland on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—His moniker says it all, the Human Lie Detector, now James Holland is bringing his skills to the ID channel’s show, Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger. Holland spent nearly 30 years with the Texas State Police. Now the veteran is cracking cases wide open with serial killers.

The crime show is giving audiences a front-row seat into the lies of criminals, with Holland tracing the path from the crime scene to the jaw-dropping confession.

Presented by: Investigation Discovery