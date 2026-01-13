Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Killer Confessions Host James Holland on Coast Live

Killer Confessions on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—His moniker says it all, the Human Lie Detector, now James Holland is bringing his skills to the ID channel’s show, Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger. Holland spent nearly 30 years with the Texas State Police. Now the veteran is cracking cases wide open with serial killers.

The crime show is giving audiences a front-row seat into the lies of criminals, with Holland tracing the path from the crime scene to the jaw-dropping confession.

Presented by: Investigation Discovery

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast