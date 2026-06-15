Library Summer Fun in Chesapeake on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Kids are home from school, and you all are looking for some free kiddo events. Check out the public library.
Library Assistant from The Russell Memorial Library in Chesapeake, Tammy Miller, showed Chandler and April some fun crafts that the whole family can do together.
Events at The Chesapeake Public Library
- Dizzy & Daizy’s Summer Learning Challenge ends Saturday, August 8
- Call to action: Visit any Chesapeake Public Library location to get started.
- Dizzy Con is on Friday, August 7 at Central Library from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- Call to action: Don’t miss your chance to trade for limited-edition cards, meet a few Dizzy bedtime story authors, dance with Dizzy, and have some fun.
- Dizzy Bedtime Story Contest ends September 15.
Write a story about Dizzy to enter the contest. Visit the library for details and applications.