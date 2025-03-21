Watch Now
Local act Ocean's 4 performs original music on Coast Live

Local singer/songwriter Steve Twombly returns to Coast Live to perform "It's Gotta be Love" and "She's Gone," joined by some of his friends who collectively make up the band Ocean's 4.

Ocean's 4 is:

Catch members of Ocean's 4 performing live:

  • "Acoustic Gravity" 3/29, Riggaletto's Red Mill, VB
  • "Intangible Cats" 3/28, Wyndham Surf Club, VB
  • “Triad Band” 5/2, Poppa’s Pub, VB

