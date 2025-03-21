Local act Ocean's 4 performs original music on Coast Live

Local singer/songwriter Steve Twombly returns to Coast Live to perform "It's Gotta be Love" and "She's Gone," joined by some of his friends who collectively make up the band Ocean's 4.
Ocean's 4 is:
- Steve Twombly
Guitar/Vocals
- George Gaydos
"Intangible Cats"
Bass/Vocals
- Andy Crosswell
“Acoustic Gravity”
Congas/vocals
- Rick Daniels
“Triad Band”
Guitar
Catch members of Ocean's 4 performing live:
- "Acoustic Gravity" 3/29, Riggaletto's Red Mill, VB
- "Intangible Cats" 3/28, Wyndham Surf Club, VB
- “Triad Band” 5/2, Poppa’s Pub, VB