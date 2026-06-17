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Local comedians & musicians uniting for annual Father's Day Roast on Coast Live

Local comedians and musicians uniting for annual Father's Day Roast on Coast Live
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NORFOLK, Va. — FGM Entertainment Group's DJ S2 and Chevy Lanee from Pretty Pack Entertainment join Coast Live to discuss the 6th Annual Father’s Day Comedy Roast, bringing regional talent to the stage at the Granby Theater to celebrate fathers in Hampton Roads.

The 6th Annual Father's Day Comedy Roast
Sunday, June 21, 2026
The Granby Theater, Norfolk
Doors open at 6:00 PM

Featuring comedy from:

  • Ben Schmerl
  • Jessica Liz
  • Derrick Brooks
  • Stefunny Denise
  • KG The Kid
  • Phat Baby
  • Headlined by Skeeta G
  • Featuring music from Shez Treble

Tickets and more information at fgment.com.

Paid for by FGM Entertainment.

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