Local comedians & musicians uniting for annual Father's Day Roast on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — FGM Entertainment Group's DJ S2 and Chevy Lanee from Pretty Pack Entertainment join Coast Live to discuss the 6th Annual Father’s Day Comedy Roast, bringing regional talent to the stage at the Granby Theater to celebrate fathers in Hampton Roads.

The 6th Annual Father's Day Comedy Roast

Sunday, June 21, 2026

The Granby Theater, Norfolk

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Featuring comedy from:



Ben Schmerl

Jessica Liz

Derrick Brooks

Stefunny Denise

KG The Kid

Phat Baby

Headlined by Skeeta G

Featuring music from Shez Treble

Tickets and more information at fgment.com.

Paid for by FGM Entertainment.