HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Mother's Day is right around the corner, but what do Mom's really want on their special day? Eggland's Best thinks a cooked meal that moms don't have to cook is a great idea. They are off target, in fact the National retail federation says nearly half (42%) of consumers prioritize creating special memories. And increasingly, those memories are centered around shared experiences highlighting a shift away from traditional gifts toward meaningful time together.

Presented by: Eggland's besr