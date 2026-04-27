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Making Memories for Mom on her Special day on Coast Live

Moms day Cooking on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Mother's Day is right around the corner, but what do Mom's really want on their special day? Eggland's Best thinks a cooked meal that moms don't have to cook is a great idea. They are off target, in fact the National retail federation says nearly half (42%) of consumers prioritize creating special memories. And increasingly, those memories are centered around shared experiences highlighting a shift away from traditional gifts toward meaningful time together.

Presented by: Eggland's besr

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