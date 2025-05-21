Malcolm Jamal Warner on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Malcolm Jamal Warner is heading to Hampton Roads to help celebrate some local folks who are making a difference in our community. Warner is the keynote speaker at The Community Builders Awards, Hampton Roads Community Action's annual fundraiser. The HRCAP’s Program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and transforming lives within their communities through education, volunteerism, business, and outreach.

Presented by: HRCAP

2025 Community Builders Awards

An Evening With Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Program (HRCAP)

Thursday, June 5 @ 7pm

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Coliseum Drive Hampton