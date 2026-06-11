Maven Clinic on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—For generations, women have navigated a healthcare system that wasn't designed around their bodies or their lives. Symptoms dismissed. Conditions undertreated. Care fragmented across providers who rarely talk to each other. Women have felt this for a long time — and largely been told they were wrong.

Now, two of the fastest-growing categories in healthcare are making that failure impossible to ignore. Maven's Clinical Research Institute commissioned Beyond the Script to document what that looks like in practice — for women navigating their own health across diﬀerent life stages, and for the providers trying to give them something better.

Presented by: Maven Clinic