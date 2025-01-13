Medical Drama based on a True Story--COAST LIVE

HAMPTON ROADS, VA.— It's a new medical drama series on Fox about a brilliant doctor who loses memory of the last 8 years of her life after a car accident. Doc stars Emmy-nominated actress Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larson. The show is based on a true story, and the lead character relies on friends to understand the dynamics of her current and destroyed relationships professionally and personally. Although Dr. Larson is well respected, she is not well-received by her medical colleagues. The audience soon discovers the tragedy that left Larson a bitter and cold person.

April Woodard interviewed actress, Molly Parker about the series that airs Wednesdays on HULU.

Presented by: Sony Pictures Television / FOX