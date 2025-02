HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Melissa V. Cartwright fuses her gifting as a singer, songwriter and actor in every performance. Her song, Soy Latina is a tribute to her upbringing and her culture and inspired her newest performance that takes place during Women’s History Month Sugar & Sazón Cabaret.

Follow Melissa on social @mvcperformance



Sugar & Sazón Cabaret

March 14 Persnickety Crane Cafe

(Yorktown)

Tickets