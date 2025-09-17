Money Matters: Loans for Small Business on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—On this Money Matters segment, we looked into Small Business Loans for Entrepreneurs. SBA 504 loans help small businesses finance major projects like purchasing a brick-and-mortar building or equipment needed to run the company.



Chris Topping, Chief Lending Officer at 504 Capital Corporation, breaks down the process for entrepreneurs looking to go to the next level in business.



Presented by: Southern Bank

www.southernbank.com/getwell