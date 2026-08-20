Museum Honors Women Innovators on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A museum in Old Towne aims to honor black women innovators who have been regarded as hidden figures in the community. The Museum of Black Women Innovators, or MOBWI, will be on the first floor of The Mustard Seed Place in Portsmouth.

A board of Black women leaders is selecting the women who will be featured in the museum across 14 categories, including science, technology, politics, and activism. The featured women’s stories will be reflected through commissioned artwork. Founder Dr. Angela Reddix added that input from communities across the country is driving the process to honor 250 women and celebrate America's 250 years.