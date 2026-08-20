Talking Trash with SPSA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Southeastern Public Service Authority, also known as SPSA, is getting high-tech when it comes to trash. Its latest effort, called SPSA SORT, is the next evolution of waste management in Hampton Roads by Separating Organics, Recycling, and Trash- thus the name. The program allows SPSA to capture more resources, reduce landfill disposal, and move closer to a more sustainable, circular approach to materials management.

Coast chatted with SPSA executive director Dennis Bagley about this investment in the future of our region and in how SPSA responsibly manages the resources entrusted to us.



Presented by: Southeastern Public Service Authority