National Kidney Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—March is National Kidney Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about kidney health, early detection, and the importance of organ donation—especially in communities where kidney disease disproportionately impacts families. Todd and Tanja Mayfield shared their powerful journey through Todd’s kidney transplant with April Woodard, offering a heartfelt testimony about faith, resilience, and the life-saving gift of organ donation.

That conversation led us into the upcoming Black Family Wellness Expo on March 21, where the community will come together to learn more about prevention, screenings, and healthy living for families across Hampton Roads.

The LINKS Black Family Expo

March 21, 2026 10-2 pm

The Murray Center

455 E Brambleton Ave

(757) 343-8575