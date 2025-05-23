New Carlton Baker EP Drops on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Carlton Baker is a staple in the Hampton Roads music scene. He who got his start gigging as student at Norfolk State University. Now the singer/songwriter is dropping his second EP called In Real Life. It takes the listener through some of the changes in life we all experience as we get older and wiser.

Upcoming Shows

Brothers in Norfolk

May 30th 7-9pm

Benefit concert

June 1st 1pm

Hampton at Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery

The Pop Up Concert at the Hague

June 27th

739 Yarmouth St. Norfolk, Va

Carlton Baker Concert Live

@ Brothers Norfolk June 28th

