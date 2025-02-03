New Literacy with Kurt Williams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—What sources do your kids get their information from besides social media? The Medill School at Northwestern University reports most teens get their news from YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The report is supported by The Social Institute's poll of students, which shows that 75% of students get their news from social media sources, which are not the most reliable.

During this News Literacy Week Feb 3-7, Anchor Kurt Williams is following through visiting schools in HRVA to see how students are being taught to determine if their news is fact or fake.