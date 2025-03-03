New Soap Opera has Local Ties on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA.—Clifton Davis, who has ties to two local HBCUs, is starring in CBS’ new black-led soap Opera, Beyond The Gates. Davis is a former chancellor of development at ECSU and spent many years visiting Norfolk State University’s Tim Reid Celebrity Weekend in the late 90’s. He’s now starring as Vernon Dupree the patriarch of the wealthy family that lives in the exclusive Fairmont Crest Gated community of Maryland.

This is the first black-led soap opera to hit the airwaves since the 90’s, and it’s already earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

April Woodard spoke with both Davis and Karla Mosley, who stars as his temperamental daughter, Dani Dupree.

Presented by CBS