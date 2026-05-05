Norfolk Greek Fest a Celebration that attracts Thousands on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Norfolk GreekFest is a vibrant celebration where music, culture, and food come together to create an unforgettable experience. Family and friends can enjoy the lively sounds of traditional Greek music and authentic dishes like souvlaki, spanakopita, and baklava.

Presented by: Norfolk Greek Festival

Event:

Norfolk Greek Festival

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

7220 Granby Street

May 14 - 17, 2026

Thursday 11:00am - 9:30pm

Friday 11:00am - 10:00pm

Saturday 11:00am - 10:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm - 6:00pm