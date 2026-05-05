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Norfolk Greek Fest a Celebration that attracts Thousands on Coast Live

NFK Greek Fest on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Norfolk GreekFest is a vibrant celebration where music, culture, and food come together to create an unforgettable experience. Family and friends can enjoy the lively sounds of traditional Greek music and authentic dishes like souvlaki, spanakopita, and baklava.

Presented by: Norfolk Greek Festival

Event:
Norfolk Greek Festival
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
7220 Granby Street
May 14 - 17, 2026
Thursday 11:00am - 9:30pm
Friday 11:00am - 10:00pm
Saturday 11:00am - 10:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm - 6:00pm

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