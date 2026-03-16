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NSU's Dr. Alicia Tetteh explains social work in the modern era on Coast Live

NSU's Dr. Alicia Tetteh explains the modern era of social work on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Alicia Tetteh, Assistant Professor at the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work, joins Coast Live to discuss the foundations of social work, and the curriculum explored by students at Norfolk State University, during National Social Workers Month.

To learn more about the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work, visit www.nsu.edu/social-work.

Upcoming events:

  • Panel Discussion
    "Generational Trauma in Black Families"
    March 17, 5:30 - 6:30 a.m.
    Norfolk State Univ.
    NGE 207
  • Women’s History March
    March 21,10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    William Dick Price Stadium
    Norfolk State University
    Presented by Sister Circle & NSU Women’s Initiative
  • Ethics Summit
    “Ethics in Action”
    April 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    NSU Student Center Rm 149
    Information: 757-823-8469

Paid for by Norfolk State University.
NSU.edu

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