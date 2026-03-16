NSU's Dr. Alicia Tetteh explains social work in the modern era on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Alicia Tetteh, Assistant Professor at the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work, joins Coast Live to discuss the foundations of social work, and the curriculum explored by students at Norfolk State University, during National Social Workers Month.

To learn more about the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work, visit www.nsu.edu/social-wo rk.

Upcoming events:

Panel Discussion

"Generational Trauma in Black Families"

March 17, 5:30 - 6:30 a.m.

Norfolk State Univ.

NGE 207



"Generational Trauma in Black Families" March 17, 5:30 - 6:30 a.m. Norfolk State Univ. NGE 207 Women’s History March

March 21,10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

William Dick Price Stadium

Norfolk State University

Presented by Sister Circle & NSU Women’s Initiative



March 21,10 a.m. – 2 p.m. William Dick Price Stadium Norfolk State University Presented by Sister Circle & NSU Women’s Initiative Ethics Summit

“Ethics in Action”

April 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NSU Student Center Rm 149

Information: 757-823-8469

Paid for by Norfolk State University.

NSU.edu