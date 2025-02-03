NY Deli in The 757 on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Located in the former Route 58 Deli, this family-owned-and-operated restaurant is the latest offering from The Bagel Baker, which has served up made-from-scratch bagels daily since 2011.

 At The Bagel Baker Delicatessen, located in Loehmann’s Plaza in Virginia Beach, look for freshly made diner-style plated breakfasts, breakfast bagel sandwiches, and traditional deli lunching, including Reuben sandwiches and soups. Classic diner specials at dinner are coming soon.

Owners Sam Tripodis and George Stepanovich fill a niche sorely missing in Coastal Virginia.

Valentines will love the Island getaway Beer Punch!

For many folks, a tropical getaway is a romantic notion. If travel plans keep you and yours at home on Valentine’s Day, you can easily make a tropical cocktail with ingredients you probably have on hand.

Our Island Getaway Beer Punch uses your favorite lager or pilsner - we love to support local breweries - along with pineapple juice and ginger ale. The result is lightly fruity, fizzy, and refreshing.

