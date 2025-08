HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Author Jennifer Probst discusses her new novel "The Reluctant Flirt," the inspiration behind her "Outer Banks" series of romance novels, and the long journey she took to become a New York Times Bestselling author.

Jennifer will be at Island Books in Duck, NC for a book launch on Thursday, August 7 from 10 a.m. - noon.

Find "The Reluctant Flirt" and learn more at jenniferprobst.com.