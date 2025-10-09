Patricia Cornwell talks latest "Scarpetta" novel set in VA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New York Times bestselling author Patricia Cornwell joins Coast Live to discuss her new novel, "Sharp Force," the Virginian origin of her famous "Scarpetta" novels, and the upcoming TV series adaptation of her work.
"Sharp Force"
By Patricia Cornwell
A Scarpetta Novel
www.patriciacornwell.com
From the international bestselling author, Patricia Cornwell, comes SHARP FORCE, where a serial killer wreaks havoc on Northern Virginia, appearing as a ghostly apparition before striking—and Kay Scarpetta must avoid becoming their next victim. This is the 29th Scarpetta novel! SCARPETTA will soon be a streaming series starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.
“With Cornwell’s expert pacing and psychologically nuanced and complex characters, this novel offers a reliable read for longtime fans of the forensic series, but it also includes enough backstory and detail to get newcomers up to speed.” ―Library Journal