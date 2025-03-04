Peninsula Pets for Pet Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's Adopt a Pet Week at Coast Live, presented by PetSuite, the leader of the pack in pet resorts offering exceptional services for both dogs and cats.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter brought along a big German shepherd mix to the set named Bear. The dog is about 3 years old and has been brought to the shelter before because his owners moved away from the area.

April Stone, a volunteer at the shelter, introduced us to her furry friend and said there is a need for more helpers at PRAS.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

5843 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

(757) 933-8900

Presented by: PetSuites of America