Pet Poison Prevention Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's Pet Poison Prevention Week, a time to focus on the little things around the house, in the yard, and in our kitchen that could cause harm to our furbabies.

Kirsten DeCroix from The Virginia Beach SPCA gave us some things we should look out for not just this week but everyday of the year if we want to keep our pets healthy.

What are some common household items that can be toxic to animals?

-Foods like chocolate, grapes, garlic, onion

-Cleaning products like Windex, laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets

