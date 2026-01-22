Polar Plunge 2026 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Are you ready for the ice cold? It's that time of year again when we take the polar plunge to raise money for The Special Olympics.

It is sure to be the coolest thing you ever do and you won't be alone, thousands dress for the event and dive right in. Gather your friends (and your nerves) and go for the cold to support Special Olympics Virginia. Every penny we raise supports 23,000+ athletes of all abilities.

The Polar Plunge