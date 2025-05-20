Portsmouth is Open for Businesses on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The City of Portsmouth is open for business and wants to do it with entrepreneurs. The 2nd Annual How to do business with Portsmouth event is happening in P-Town to expose business owners to the ins and outs of getting contracts with the city.

The workshop, Move Your Business Forward: 2nd Annual How To Do Business with Portsmouth takes place May 28th from 10am – 4pm at the TCC Portsmouth Student Center Building E.

For more information go to: www.accessportsmouthva.com

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-how-to-do-business-with-portsmouth-tickets-1316444503949?aff=oddtdtcreator

Presented by The City of Portsmouth