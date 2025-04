NORFOLK, Va. — Dr. Meghana Shah, Community Outreach Chair for Taste of India, and Sireesha Aleti, Contest Mania Chair for Taste of India, join Coast Live to discuss the 16th annual event, bringing authentic Indian food, shopping and culture to the Chartway arena in Norfolk April 26.

16th Annual Taste of India

Saturday, April 26

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Chartway Arena, Norfolk

Free Admission & Parking

toihr.com