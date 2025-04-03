Preview: The Fringe Festival at The Z in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Watch Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 performances and 200 artists will be taking over The Z in Virginia Beach this weekend! The Z Fringe Festival showcases unique creative works in a weekend of adventurous theater and performance art.

Moriah Joy & Jason Kypros, Producers of the 2025 Fringe Festival, join Coast Live to share what's in store for this premium artistic experience.

Z Fringe Festival — Art that pushes the envelope
April 04, 2025 to April 06, 2025
3 days of locally produced, performance-based works
Main Stage Theater, Studio Theater, The Outside Terrace
4509 Commerce St.
Virginia Beach Town Center
757-499-0317
www.zfringe.org/

