Preview: Virginia Opera's "Loving v. Virginia" set to premiere in April on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Flora Hawk and Jonathan Michie join Coast Live to discuss their lead roles in "Loving v. Virginia," a brand new opera, inspired by Virginia history and sung in English, set to premiere April 25 in Norfolk.

Loving v. Virginia

Apr. 25 & 27, Norfolk | May 3 & 4, Fairfax | May 9, 10, & 11, Richmond

Music by Damien Geter, Libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo



Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony present the highly anticipated world premiere of Loving v. Virginia. A young couple’s interracial marriage in 1958 sparks a case that leads to the Supreme Court and a victory for civil rights in the United States. This operatic retelling is based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving.



The orchestra for this production is provided by the Richmond Symphony.

For complete showtimes and more. information, visit www.lovingvvirginiaopera.com.