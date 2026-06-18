Prop comic Kevin Lee & Quincy Carr bring the laughs to Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Quincy Carr and renowned prop comic Kevin Lee join Coast Live ahead of the next show in the Quality Comedy Series, to discuss Lee's street performer background and physical comedy talent.
Catch Quincy Carr and Kevin Lee at The Quality Comedy Series!
Thursday, June 18, 2026, 8 p.m.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room 3)
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Roz McCoy
Also Featuring - Sheri Gill Dixon and returning crowd favorite Jounte Ferguson
Tickets and more information: quincycarr.com.