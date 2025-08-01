Retail Alliance and ABNB launch new program to support small business on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Retail Alliance President Jennifer Crittenden and Dan Grubb from ABNB Federal Credit Union share details about a new program to help retail businesses grow and flourish in Hampton Roads.

Retail Alliance, in partnership with ABNB Federal Credit Union, NuMarket, the Hampton Roads Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and other key collaborators, has launched the Hampton Roads Retail Catalyst, a groundbreaking pilot program aimed at supporting new and existing small business retailers to thrive and scale.



This program will provide comprehensive wraparound services, including business education, community crowdfunding proof of concept, access to capital, and ongoing technical assistance.



It will be piloted in …



Downtown Hampton Development Partnership (Settlers Landing/Bridge St)

City of Portsmouth (High St)

Newport News (Hilton Village)

Downtown Norfolk (Granby St).



"With the launch of the Retail Catalyst, our goal is to provide new and growing businesses with

the resources and support they need to succeed. Through education, access to funding, and

post-launch technical assistance, we’re setting retailers up for long-term success and helping

to strengthen our local economy.”

Learn more and apply at retailalliance.com.

Paid for by Retail Alliance.