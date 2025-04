HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Springtime in the South brings with it cherished traditions, one of which is Wilted Bibb Salad with Warm Bacon and Vinegar dressing. Many Southerners have passed down these beloved family recipes for generations. Check Jacqui Reneger shared a popular one from her friends at Coastal Grill in Virginia Beach.

She then paired the meal with a delightful Grapefruit Aperol Spritz, a perfect beverage for welcoming the spring season!