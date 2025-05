EASTERN SHORE, Va. — Don Barnes, lead vocalist of ".38 Special," joins Chandler Nunnally ahead of the band's appearance at ESVA Chamberfest to reflect on 50 years of influential southern rock music.

ESVA Chamberfest: The Eastern Shore's Premier Tailgating Event!

When: May 17, 2025

Where: 202 Mason Ave, Cape Charles, va 23310

Tailgate setup: 1:00pm-2:30pm

General admission opens at 2:30PM

Event: 3:00PM - 8:00PM

