Skip on Airline Costs-- Good or Bad? on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Skiplagging is a popular tactic for saving money on airplane tickets. A traveler purchases a plane ticket with a layover, but instead of continuing to the final destination, they end their travel at the layover location.

Airlines are banning the tactic and some even prevent frequent skiplaggers from traveling on their airlines in the future.

According to the data, skiplagging saves on average 47% on flight costs. Still, according to Audrey Kohout, travel expert and Co-CEO of Luggage Forward there can be serious repercussions for travelers.

