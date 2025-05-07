Southern Bank supporting Beach Bag program to feed kids in summer on Coast Live

Will Morales from the Virginia Beach Education Foundation and W. Trent Dudley, Regional Executive from Southern Bank, discuss how the Beach Bags program will fight food insecurity for children this summer, with critical support from volunteers, donors and community partners like Southern Bank.

Check out News 3 and Southern Bank's Shred-it event is back on Saturday, May 17 in Virginia Beach.

This yearly event helps people protect their identity by shredding personal documents free of charge. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Southern Bank, 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd. Participants may bring up to 5 bags or boxes of paper to be shredded. No trash, plastic, or binders will be accepted.

Beach Bags will also be at the event accepting food and/or monetary donations.

Visit vbef.org for more information.

Paid for by Southern Bank.