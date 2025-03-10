St. Patrick's Day Flair on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s March so folks are getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations. Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton brought the party to Coast Live’s set with an authentic Irish plate from Café Stellas in Ghent. Plated was succulent corned beef, slow-braised to perfection until it nearly melts in your mouth. Nestled alongside are vibrant, buttered cabbage ribbons, the silky texture enriched with just a hint of creamy sweetness. Golden, roasted fingerling potatoes add a satisfying crisp, fluffy and rich inside, absorbing every drop of savory broth.

Chef Patrick dazzled us with Shamrock Fizz, a vibrant green twist on the classic mimosa. Served in a large red wine glass, this cocktail dazzles with its jewel-toned hue, reminiscent of fresh Irish shamrocks.

Right around the corner is Pi Day. Patrick shared some of his favorite Pies from Key Lime to a Pizza pie.

www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com [virginiaeatsanddrinks.com]