Stroke and Maternal Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—May is American Stroke Month, and we need to pay special attention to the symptoms of stroke. The acronym F.A.S.T. means Face, Arms, Speech, and Time. Is there movement or sagging in the face or pain in the arms? Is the person’s speech slurred, and time means get help quickly.

Most people have a stereotype of what a potential stroke victim looks like, but it’s not what you think. Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. Having a stroke puts you at higher risk for a second one.

Presented by: American Heart Association