Summer Glowing Skin on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—This summer, more women are spending less time chasing perfection and more time investing in themselves. From skincare and wellness to confidence-building habits and self-care routines, experts say "self-investment" is becoming one of the season's biggest lifestyle trends.

Beauty authority Kayla Greaves, discusses why women are redefining beauty, the biggest summer confidence and self-care trends, and simple ways viewers can look and feel their best this season.

Presented by: Olay