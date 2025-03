HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lisa M. Church and Brittney Green, Co-founders of the Girls With Goals Foundation, join Coast Live to discuss the organization's mission to bring together like-minded adolescent girls to promote self-motivation, personal responsibility, leadership, and teamwork through mentorships.

Learn more about Girls With Goals, including their upcoming 3rd Annual 5k Fundraiser, at www.girlswithgoalsfoundation.com.